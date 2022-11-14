MADISONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Senator John Kennedy was recently re-elected to the United States Senate.

Fast-forward a few days and could Senator Kennedy be entering the race for Louisiana governor?

Senator Kennedy released this statement about the Louisiana governor’s race:

“I’ve spent my life and career serving the people of Louisiana. Becky and I raised our family here and are so proud to call it home. But we can’t deny that our great state is facing serious challenges. To meet those challenges, Louisiana families deserve a governor who can lead our state and help solve our toughest problems. “Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times. Becky and I love the people of Louisiana. We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”

Senator Kennedy was first elected to the United States Senate in 2016.