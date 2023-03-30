NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In response to crime statistics in New Orleans, Senator John Kennedy urged the NOPD to “stop and frisk” potential crime suspects– a tactic which is not currently allowed in New Orleans.

“New Orleans is under attack,” said Kennedy, “people there are being murdered. They are being shot. They are being raped. They are being stabbed. Their stuff is being stolen, and our quality of life is being degraded because of crime.”

In a speech in the Senate, Kennedy argued that stop-and-frisk practices have allowed New York City to lower it’s murder rate from 31 per 100,000 to 3.3 per 100,000.

“It is time to allow the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department to use stop and frisk without fear of losing their jobs,” Kennedy said.

