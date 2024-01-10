LOUISIANA (KLFY) — The $36 million purchase from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of the Louisiana shrimping industry was done to help alleviate some of the issues the industry has been struggling with for years.

United States Senator John Kennedy (R- La) says although he applauds the purchase, more still needs to be done to save the industry.

“It’s a baby step. I’m looking for a longer-term solution,” said Senator Kennedy.

For years, the multi-billion-dollar industry has battled imported products from countries like China and Ecuador selling cheaper shrimp to the United States. This purchase is made possible under the Agriculture Act of 1935 which provides national food assistance during emergencies.

According to Senator Kennedy, this purchase is not a permanent solution to the issue at hand. The senator proposed a bill that will bring in more inspections to imported seafood which Kennedy says is necessary to make sure the American people are consuming a healthy product.

“What we’re doing now, it hurts all Americans who love seafood. It hurts our domestic producers, not just in Louisiana, but out of the country,” Kennedy said. “This can be easily addressed. We need to do it for the health and safety of all of us.”

Acy Cooper with the Louisiana Shrimp Association agrees with the senator the purchase does help, but additional assistance is needed to save one of Louisiana’s biggest industries.

“It is a good thing, and we really appreciate what they are doing here. And I’d like to see a lot more there. We need help and we need help now,” said Cooper.

The inspection bill was shot down in the Senate, but Senator Kennedy says he refuses to stop helping protect not only the people of Louisiana but every seafood lover in America from imported products.

