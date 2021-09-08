Senator John Kennedy tours Lafourche, Terrebonne parishes, talks about urgent need for housing

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Donations continue to pour into Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes.

In fact, U.S. Louisiana Senator John Kennedy made a promise to residents living in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The senator says he’s going to hold the federal government accountable for providing resources.

He calls the destruction in Thibodaux breath taking, that after he got a view of the damage from the air and on the ground.

Kennedy had a discussion with the local officials about recovery needs and housing.

“The further south you go the worse it gets, and it just takes your breath away,” Sen. Kennedy stated.

Recovery maybe underway but there are people still living in challenging conditions.

The senator came with donations and met with city officials at Thibodaux Family Church which serves as a community distribution site for donated supplies.

“I talked to The White House twice, the President who looked me in the eye on Friday. He came and said Kennedy I’ll have your back, we’ll have the resources. I’m going to take him at his word. If The White House looks like they’re faltering on their word, I’m going to chase them like a hound from Hell until they do it.”

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre spoke on behalf of first responders.

The sheriff says many of his employees are unable to continue to live where they’ve worked, and need sustainable housing.

“If they don’t have a home, they have a marketable skill. They can get online and fill out an application in Chicago, California, Florida, or north Louisiana. They get a hiring bonus, and they are out of here. We can lose them forever and not because they want to leave but they have to leave,” Sheriff Webre added.

Senator Kennedy says the Blue Roof Program, which helps homeowners cover their damaged roof, will be available to area residents.

Plus, Kennedy suggests officials make door-to-door contact with residents to assess for livable conditions.

The senator explains the number of deaths as result of the hurricane were minimal but significant and reiterates things are not the most important, but people are.

“Having said that, many things aren’t important. We are going to need help on housing.”

Also, the senator was told Thibodaux’s sewer system was backing up.

Every lift-station in the city needs to have its own generator, and currently that’s not the case.

One man stated that workers are carrying generators from one lift station to another, because there are not enough.