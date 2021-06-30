Senator Bill Cassidy announces $3.6 million in hurricane preparedness in Baton Rouge

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD)- U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is granting $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness in Louisiana.
The grant will fund the construction of a hurricane community safe room and training center for first responders in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Senator Cassidy released this statement:
“Making sure Louisiana’s first responders are prepared for hurricane season saves lives. This grant gives our first responders the infrastructure they need to keep our communities safe whenever disaster strikes.”