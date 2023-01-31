CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced that the state of Louisiana will receive $13,364,640 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in relief for Hurricanes Katrina, Laura, Delta, and Ida. According to officials, Concordia Parish Police Jury-Brushy Bayou Drainage Project will receive a grant that totals approximately $6,225,332.

The grant will fund drainage improvements and alleviate flooding in the northern portion of Concordia Parish by restoring the natural drainage and discharge of stormwater into the Tensas River through Brushy Bayou.