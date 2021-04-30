Senate Panel set to hear from LSU students about alleged sexual harassment and assault

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The probe into how LSU handled sexual harassment and abuse allegations continues on Saturday.

The Senate Select Committee on Women and Children wants to hear from students.

“We want to hear first-hand the students’ concerns regarding the culture of sexual harassment, sexual violence, and the way reports are handled on campus,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who chairs the committee. “We have been appalled by testimony we’ve heard in our hearings at the Capitol concerning the way these young women have been treated.”

The hearing is taking place on on the third floor of the LSU Student Union.

Anyone who wants to attend should make their way to Room 329 prior to the starting time which is 1 p.m.

“We want to make it easier for students to express their concerns without having to travel to the Capitol,” Barrow said. The committee is gathering information and searching for ways to prevent these problems from happening again.

In the midst of the ongoing probe, LSU is providing a Title IX update below: