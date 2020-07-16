Sen. Kennedy announces $3 million for Louisiana health projects

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

MADISONVILLE, LA – On Thursday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,985,578 in federal funding to support health projects around Louisiana.

“Louisiana is working each day to promote the health of families and children, and this funding will help support key programs to protect the well-being of our communities,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

$2,609,141 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases. The grant is awarded to the Louisiana Department of Health.