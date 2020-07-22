Sen. Kennedy announces $1.7 million for Louisiana health providers, including Plaquemines Parish

On Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the distribution of nearyl two million dollars in grant.

The funding, $1,720,833 in total, is from the Department of Health and Human Services for Plaquemines Parish Hospital and the Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health.

“Health centers care for the most vulnerable populations and are facing serious challenges while fighting the coronavirus. This funding will give the doctors and nurses in Plaquemines Parish the additional resources they need to treat those most in need,” said Kennedy.

“I’m also grateful to see the Office of Behavioral health receive resources to help prevent suicide during this difficult time.”

This funding includes $920,833 for health centers that are part of Plaquemines Parish Hospital Service District No. 1 and $800,000 for the Louisiana State Office of Behavioral Health.