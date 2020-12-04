Sen. Kennedy and Rep. Johnson announce $39M in funding to repair I-20 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy and Rep. Mike Johnson announced their excitement for the $39 million in funding for Louisiana roadwork.

The money will be used to repair Interstate 20 in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

“Louisianians and our roads take a lot of hits from Mother Nature, so we can’t afford to stop investing in infrastructure at home. I’m glad to see this $39 million reinvested in the road that the hardworking people of Caddo and Bossier use to build our state’s economy and care for their communities,” said Kennedy.

The majority of the Interstate 20 project is funded by the Department of Transportation’s National Highway Performance Program.

The program, established under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, allows the federal government to cover up to 90 percent of the cost of certain interstate highway projects.

“Infrastructure investment has been one of my top priorities since I was elected to Congress. I’m very pleased to see that federal funding we secured will now dramatically improve the condition of I-20. This reconstruction will be a great blessing to the thousands of citizens who travel across north Louisiana every day, and we look forward to its completion,” said Johnson.

Kennedy and Johnson supported the continuing resolution, signed into law by President Trump on Oct. 1, 2020, that extended the FAST Act beyond its original expiration date of Sept. 30, 2020.