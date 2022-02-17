BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Violent crime is on the rise not only in Louisiana but the country. Baton Rouge is coming off a record-breaking year for homicides in 2021.

Some congressional leaders say more needs to be done to address the rise in violent crime across the nation.

Senator Bill Cassidy and others say part of the problem, even here in Louisiana, is not holding criminals accountable.

Just recently Senator John Kennedy said pretty much the same thing, saying it’s time to get tough on crime, and placing part of the blame on leadership and not prosecuting criminals.

Cassidy says this is a major problem in New Orleans. More people are being released for violent crimes, specifically for gun violence. He says solutions for solving violent crimes are on the way to local law enforcement.

“It’ll be increasing funding for police officers. It’ll be a better ability to track the tools that criminals use to perpetrate their crimes. It’s to go after, believe it or not, criminals now use drones in crime,” said Cassidy.

He is pushing district attorneys across the nation to hold more people responsible.