BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Senator Bill Cassidy says the state can catch up to our energy competition if Congress passes his new three billion dollar package.

Cassidy is sponsoring a three-part bill called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes a Hydrogen Infrastructure Initiative. He said this plan will not only move Louisiana forward but will also invest millions into hydrogen infrastructure to keep Louisiana as an energy powerhouse and the U.S. a global energy leader.

“One, it gives more jobs to my pipefitters. Two, it makes our products more competitive elsewhere in the world and three, it gives an industry a reason to move to Louisiana,” said Cassidy.

He said the other parts of the bill will help rebuild roads and bridges in Baton Rouge, increase access to high-speed internet in rural areas of Louisiana, and improve flood resiliency.

“Aside from addressing infrastructure needs, think of the I-10, I-12 throughout the Capital region, the water projects that we know need to be upgraded throughout the Capital region,” said Cassidy.

He said this plan is already providing tangible benefits for Louisiana and the state is open for business for anyone who wants to lower their carbon footprint.