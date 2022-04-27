BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Senator Bill Cassidy continues to call on President Biden to produce more homegrown energy through oil and gas exploration and drilling.

Senator Cassidy has said that will help with our own gas prices and will ease Europe’s reliance on Russian oil.

But he says while oil and gas leases are being issued, he says the administration is slow in moving the process forward.

On Tuesday, the senator told us he recently spoke to an oil and gas producer who’s frustrated with the process.

“This person has been told all of the permits he applied for only one will be granted, as it turns out, the objections of the federal agency are not valid. It was pointed out the rejects are not valid and they say, well, it will take us even longer to go back and redo our analysis.”

The cost of oil today sits at around $100 a barrel. This time last year it was about $60.