Sen. Cassidy announces more than $200M in COVID-19 funding for Louisiana hospitals

WASHINGTON – On Friday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that Louisiana hospitals are receiving nearly $224 million in federal funding to continue their fight against COVID-19.

The funding is part of $10 billion that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is releasing in a second round of payments to high-impact areas. Louisiana is receiving $223,580,330 to be disbursed to 47 facilities. The individual recipients have not been released.

“COVID-19 is on the rise, meaning that more patients will need services these hospitals provide. This funding is critical to Louisiana’s doctors and nurses’ ability to save lives,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“The top priority for HHS’s administration of the Provider Relief Fund has been getting support as quickly as possible to providers who have been hit hard by COVID-19,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Because we’ve carefully targeted support, we can make payments to areas most in need as the pandemic evolves, like we are doing with this round of funds.”