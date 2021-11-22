Sen. Cassidy announces $6.5 Million for HIV/AIDS treatment and services

FILE – In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., delivers remarks to media after registering as a candidate to run as an incumbent in Baton Rouge, La. More than a dozen unions and citizens’ groups say unemployed workers will demonstrate at U.S. senators’ offices in nine Louisiana cities to demand continued $600 federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. Sens. Cassidy and John Kennedy are among Republicans supporting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to cut that benefit to $200 a week on top of state unemployment pay. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON, D. C. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Louisiana is set to receive a large sum of money to help with treatment and provide services for those who have HIV or AIDS related illnesses. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Department of Health and Human Services will grant the Louisiana Department of Health $6,591,965 in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program grants to help fund HIV drugs and services for uninsured patients.

The Ryan White Program provides the comprehensive system of HIV primary care, essential support services, and medications to improve the health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations.

“As a doctor, I treated uninsured HIV patients and saw the pain this disease can cause,” says Senator Cassidy. “This money is a great investment in making Louisiana healthier and lowering the rate of HIV.”