BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says that Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 GOP presidential race.

Cassidy spoke on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ Sunday about Trump’s mishandling of the classified documents. CNN reported Cassidy was one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump back in 2021.

“I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden,” Cassidy told CNN. “And so I want one of them to win. If former President Donald Trump ends up getting the nomination, but cannot win a general, that means we will have four more years of policies which have led to very high inflation.”

Even with Cassidy speaking out that Trump should drop out of the race, the former president is still receiving support in the 2024 presidential primary across Louisiana, according to a recent poll.

The Republican party will select its candidate for next year’s presidential race in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the 2024 Republican National Convention. The event will be taking place from July 15-18 in 2024.