BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Qualifying begins Tuesday, Aug. 8 for the candidates planning to run for upcoming state elections.

The qualifying period for candidates is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 8-10. Local and municipal candidates qualify with the clerk of court in the parish they are registered for. Federal and state candidates qualify at the Louisiana State Archives.

As of Aug. 8, Attorney General Jeff Landry, businessman Stephen Waguespack, former Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, State Treasurer John Schroder, State Rep. Richard Nelson, State Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Hunter Lundy have all announced they are running for governor.

Meet the candidates for Louisiana governor

Hunter Lundy was the first candidate who qualified in the race to be Louisiana’s next governor.

“I’m not married to a party at all, I’m married to the state of Louisiana,” said Lundy.

He is a Lake Charles attorney who ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat and lost to Congressman Chris John in the runoff election.

Shawn D. Wilson, who is the former head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, qualified to run for governor Tuesday morning.

He has been endorsed by the Louisiana Democratic Party and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“As a candidate for governor, I am driven by the belief that we can bridge divides and find common ground to create better, and smarter and safer Louisiana for all. In this time of extreme polarization, I am committed, personally and professionally, to bringing people together regardless of their political affiliations or beliefs,” Wilson said after qualifying.

Treasurer John Schroder qualified to run for governor Tuesday morning.

“We must address our ever growing crime problem, improve our education outcomes and end our state’s reputation of corruption and cronyism,” said Schroder.

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr., Democrat

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. said, as governor, he would want to make the state safer and move in a better direction in general in education and crime.

“Louisiana is a good state and I want to make it a better state, not only a better state but a safer state so many people come and reside in the state of Louisiana,” he said.

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, Republican

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel said, “I’m looking to make some big changes, real changes.”

“Xan” John, Republican

Meet the candidates for lieutenant governor

“Tami” Hotard, Republican

Tami Hotard is a businesswoman with years of experience in real estate. She wants to improve construction and encourage people to retire in-state and encourage tourism through improved construction.

William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican

Serving as the current lt. governor, Billy Nungesser qualified to run for reelection Tuesday afternoon.

He said tourism has grown in the last seven years, adding that when he took office he was told that multiple state parks would have to close but now some are making a profit for the first time.

Nungesser said he loves his job and gives 110%.

Meet the candidates for Secretary of State

Nancy Landry, Republican

Nancy Landry, former member of Louisiana House of Representatives, qualified to run for Secretary of State. She believes paper ballots are the best option for transparency during an election.

“The next Secretary of State will have to immediately begin making critical decisions about the 2024 presidential election, election, election integrity legislation and crucially, the next voting system in Louisiana,” said Landry.

Clay Schexnayder, Republican

Clay Schexnayder is a qualifying candidate for Secretary of State. His focus is addressing the on-going cyber security issues and creating a more user-friendly GeauxBiz website for small businesses.

He said, “I wanted to continue my public service and running for Secretary of State is something that I think we can advance on.”

Brandon Trosclair, Republican

Brandon Trosclair is a qualifying candidate for Secretary of State. He believes hand-marked paper ballots are the best way to ensure a secure certified election. He said outdated machines can be easily hacked and manipulated.

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat

Gwen Collins-Greenup, an attorney, said she wants to focus on shoring up Louisiana’s business sector and improve various aspects of the state’s voting process.

“I believe we need to have a secure measure for our election systems. I am currently a proponent of getting voting machines that have an auditable paper trail and that would be helpful in having post-election audits as well as providing a paper copy of how we vote that way we can ensure that every vote that was cast is the vote that was counted,” said Collins-Greenup after qualifying.

Meet the candidates for attorney general

John Stefanski, Republican

John Stefanski said feels like he has the right background, intelligence and work ethic to run for attorney general. He’s served in the state legislature and led the state’s redistricting efforts.

“My goal for the office is, first and foremost, is to fill it with the best and brightest in this state. Secondly, to continue to do all of the good work that we’ve done over the years of prior attorney generals, then really beef up the criminal division,” he said.

Meet the candidates for treasurer

John Fleming, Republican

John Fleming, a former congressman, is running for Louisiana treasurer. He was endorsed by the Louisiana GOP.

Dustin Granger, Democrat

Dustin Granger said he wants to embrace technologies and invest in the state through renewable infrastructure projects to bring in high-paying jobs. According to his website, he wants to life the ban on investing state funds with companies that embody Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance standards.

“What I see in Louisiana is a state that has lost its way. We are in a values crisis right now in Louisiana where we put private interests, a few wealthy individuals and big corporations ahead of people,” he said at the podium after qualifying.

Scott McKnight, Republican

Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge native, said he believes he is the best person for the position, according to his website, because of his business and political experience.

Meet the candidates for commissioner of agriculture and forestry

Michael G. “Mike” Strain, Republican

Commissioner Mike Strain is running for reelection after qualifying Tuesday morning. He’s held the office since 2008.

Meet the candidates for insurance commissioner

“Tim” Temple, Republican

Tim Temple qualifies to run for insurance commissioner, said he will change regulations to attract more insurance companies to state to drive down costs.

“Insurance is complex and I think it’s important now more than ever that your next Commission of Insurance be from the industry,” said Temple.

R.D. “Rich” Weaver, Democrat

R.D. “Rich” Weaver said he has a plan to being insurance companies to Louisiana. Weaver did not immediately provide details about that plan.

Meet the candidates for BESE

BESE District 1

Paul Hollis, Republican

BESE District 2

Sharon Latten Clark, Democrat

Sharon Latten-Clark pledged “to make sure that every child learns every day and in every way” to voters.

Eric J. Jones, Democrat

Eric J. Jones said, “I strongly believe that I’m the best qualified candidate.”

BESE District 3

BESE District 4

BESE District 5

“Toby” Brazzelz, Republican

Toby Brazzelz qualified Tuesday morning.

BESE District 6

“Ronnie” Morris, Republican

Jodi Rollins, Republican

Jodie Rollins said at the podium, “My mission would be if I’m elected to BESE, real questions, real answers, real accountability and oversight, real monitoring and real results.”

BESE District 7

Erick Knezek, Republican

Erick Knezek said he wants to take his experience to the state level.

“One of the things I want to see BESE do is lead from the front, establish expectations but also providing support to those school systems,” he said after qualifying.

BESE District 8

Preston Castille, Democrat

Preston Castille said, “It’s been an honor to serve the people of Louisiana. It’s been more importantly an honor to serve the children of this great state.”

The Gubernatorial General Election is Saturday, Nov. 18 and includes the governor’s race.