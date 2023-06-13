BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Several marijuana-related bills were introduced in this year’s legislative session. Two were passed and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for executive approval.

HB460, authored by State Rep. Robert Owen, R-Slidell, would require the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy to let medical marijuana dispensaries know they can open a satellite location when their region exceeds 3,500 patients every quarter.

HB286, authored by State Rep. Delisha Boyd, D-New Orleans, would allow people to expunge a first-offense marijuana possession charge from their record after 90 days from a conviction. Expungements would be for 14 grams or less of marijuana.

See where other marijuana-related bills ended up during the session

A bill that would ensure people with a medical marijuana prescription aren’t disqualified from unemployment benefits passed through a committee but was returned to the calendar.

A bill that would have increased the maximum number of licenses for medical marijuana pharmacies from 10 to 30 and allowed LSU and Southern University to choose and contract only with authorized medical marijuana contractors was voluntarily deferred in committee.

This bill proposed levies a 15% tax on consumable hemp and medical marijuana that would distribute tax collected to the state early childhood education fund and the state Supreme Court’s justice system funding program. The bill failed in committee.

A bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana authored by State Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, failed in committee.