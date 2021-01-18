See the Audubon Zoo’s lion cubs celebrate their first birthday

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS — Cake and a pinata– sounds like fun for any youngster at a one-year birthday party. Except that the cake was made of goat’s milk– and the pinata was filled with meat instead of candy.

That was the celebration this week for the Audubon Zoo’s one-year old lion cubs, Haji and Asani.

According to their zookeepers, Haji is “more patient and calm” than his brother Asani, who “has a lot of energy” and needs “focused training sessions and enrichment.”

Still, the Zoo says both cubs “continue to grow happy and healthy.”

Watch their party and see for yourself!