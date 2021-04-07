Secretary of State announces formation of LA Commission on Election Integrity and Voting

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In an effort to ensure Louisiana’s continued confidence in election administration, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has announced the formation of the Louisiana Commission on Election Integrity and Voting.

Ardoin said, “Despite the challenges brought on by natural disasters and a global pandemic, the 2020 Presidential election in Louisiana was free from controversy as seen in other states around the country. With a record turnout of 70.1% in approximately 4,000 precincts across the state, our results were fully uploaded just after midnight.”

In the months since the Presidential election, despite being a national leader in election administration, questions have been raised regarding the integrity of Louisiana’s election processes and procedures by voters concerned with stories of voting issues in other parts of the country.

This bipartisan commission seeks to provide an overview of our election processes and answer these questions for the people of Louisiana:

How do we assure continued confidence in our elections?

How do we combat voter fatigue?

How do we improve voters’ experiences?

This commission will be made up of a diverse group of experts in the fields of election administration, cybersecurity and technology, and business and industry. The members represent all regions of the state and bring a wide array of backgrounds to their service on the commission. The commission will be chaired by former State Representative Quentin Dastugue.

Dastugue said, “I am honored to serve with the distinguished members of this panel as we seek to clarify and confirm the processes behind Louisiana’s elections.”

The commission will begin meeting after the conclusion of the 2021 regular legislative session, and will issue their final report to Secretary Ardoin no later than Feb. 1, 2022.