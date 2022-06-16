(Conor Ryan as Christian and Courtney Reed as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade.)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets are officially on sale for the 2022-2023 Broadway in New Orleans season.

Saenger Theatre

The much-anticipated season will feature 7 incredible musicals all on one stage. There are also two season options available for purchase independent of the season pass.

“The incredible slate of shows we have for the 2022 – 2023 Broadway in New Orleans season should not be missed,” said David Skinner, general manager of the Saenger Theatre.

The season package includes the long-awaited debut of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and Aaron Sorkin’s record-breaking new adaptation of Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.

We have several fan-favorites returning and a host of stunning new productions that are sure to delight all spectators. I’d encourage everyone to purchase their seasons now and not miss a minute of the action.”

The Hancock Whitney 2022-2023 Broadway in New Orleans season includes: Dates:

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Oct. 4 – 9, 2022 DISNEY’S THE LION KING (Season Option) Oct. 27 – Nov. 13, 2022 SIX Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022 DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL (Season Option) Dec. 13 – 18, 2022 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Jan. 10 – 15, 2023 TINA — THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Feb. 7 – 12, 2023 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Feb. 28 – March 5, 2023 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL April 5 – 16, 2023 Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD May 30 – June 4, 2023

Subscriptions may be purchased through Broadway in New Orleans and packages begin at $269. Find more information here.

Watch previews for some of the shows below!