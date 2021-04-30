Search underway for missing boater after waterway crash south of Butte La Rose

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is searching for a missing boater after two boats collided in the Little Atchafalaya River Thursday at around 2 p.m.

According to LDWF officials, two recreational boats collided with one another about two miles south of Butte La Rose. One boat had two occupants, while the second boat had only a single occupant.

The operator of the second boat was knocked unconscious but was retrieved before his boat sank. He was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

The operator of the first boat went into the water and has not been seen since. His companion was ejected from the boat but was able to swim to safety.