ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call from the Causeway Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, stating that an empty boat was found below the Causeway Bridge at mile marker 23.

The boat, a 12-14 foot Boston Whaler, was registered to a man who let his friend, 44-year-old Billy Coile use it to go fishing on Saturday afternoon. Coile’s truck, detectives say, was found Sunday morning at the Mandeville Harbor.

We’re told a marine search effort for Coile concluded at dark on Sunday but will pick up again at daylight Monday morning. The search is a joint effort between the STPSO, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Detectives are asking anyone who has any additional information that could help locate Coile to contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338.