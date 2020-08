Shreveport hospital cleared, search for shooting suspect now statewide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say the search for the suspect in a shooting early Wednesday morning inside Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center has ended and the search is now statewide.

Taniel Cole, 41 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to police, 41-year-old Taniel Cole entered the hospital just after 5:30 a.m. and shot someone in the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

Police could not confirm whether the victim is an employee at the hospital or a patient, but they said they have not been able to confirm earlier reports that Cole knew the victim and that at this point they do not believe that the two know one another.

SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite said late Wednesday morning that a thorough search of the building turned up no sign of Cole and that the search is now statewide.

Cole is from Farmerville in Union Parish, which is in Northeast Louisiana.

Wilhite said Cole should be considered dangerous and anyone who spots him should not approach him. His vehicle has been impounded, and Wilhite said he is believed to have fled the building on foot. She was not able to release information regarding what other type of vehicle Cole may be using.

The hospital issued a statement shortly after police announced the building had been cleared.

“Today was difficult for the staff, patients and visitors at Ochsner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center as we responded to a shooting this morning. We immediately followed our emergency and safety protocols, which included locking down the facility. One person was injured with a non-life-threatening condition. We received confirmation from the Shreveport Police Department that the perpetrator is no longer on our campus and out of the area. There is currently no danger to the staff and the hospital is resuming normal operations. The safety and well-being of our employees, patients and visitors are our first priority. We take security very seriously and are vigilant about keeping our campus, employees, patients and visitors safe. We would like to thank our employees who acted swiftly in a challenging and stressful situation. We are providing dedicated crisis intervention, pastoral care and licensed social workers to support our staff at this time.We are unable to comment further as we are working with the proper authorities during this investigation and giving them our complete cooperation.” Statement from Oschner LSU Health

There is no word yet on whether those who were sheltering in place inside the hospital have been allowed to leave he building yet.

Jason Weams said a friend who works in the hospital called him from the closet where she was hiding around 6:30 a.m.

“She just saw some other nurses running and her supervisor said, ‘Y’all need to go and hide because there is an active shooter on the floor above us.'”

Weems says she has been texting him all morning with updates as the search continues.

“I’m just trying to make sure she’s OK, praying for them, and just making sure everybody makes it through this.”

Crystal Stumon says her 6-year-old daughter and her father are locked down inside the hospital on the fifth floor, just above where the shooting reportedly took place.

“Police were all on his floor, I guess looking for the man,” said Stuman, who was told she could not go into the building. “I’m still scared because they’re saying they haven’t found the man yet, but her dad reassured me that they were OK, so I’m fine.”

SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite said the entire building was searched with assistance from “just about every agency in Northwest Louisiana,” including SWAT, FBI, U.S. Marshals, and the Shreveport Fire Department.

All incoming patients were diverted to Oschner LSU Health on Kings Highway. Inpatients were sheltered in place and all outpatient procedures canceled.

Loyola College Prep, which is just behind the hospital, canceled classes for the day as a safety precaution.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring more details when they become available.