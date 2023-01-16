SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25.

Candidates include:

In-person interviews for each of the candidates will take place on the SUSLA campus between Jan. 25-27.

The Southern University at Shreveport Chancellor Search Committee previously encouraged the entire Southern University community to participate in the search for the next chancellor.

The successful applicant for the position of SUSLA chancellor will serve as chief executive officer for the Shreveport campus of Southern University and will be responsible for all activities, including the administration of academic, financial, student, and administrative affairs and other support activities.

Southern University at Shreveport was founded in 1964 by a legislative act and began serving the Shreveport area as a community college in 1967. It is one of five campuses comprising the Historically Black Southern University System and employs 413 full and part-time employees, including 175 members of faculty.

SUSLA offers 33 undergraduate degrees, conferring around 350 degrees annually. The university’s annual budget is approximately $12 million.

SUSLA was named the sixth fastest-growing two-year institution in the country. Amongst two-year institutions graduating African American students, SUSLA ranks 44th.

Click here for more on the search for SUSLA’s new chancellor.