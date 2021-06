NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The capsized commercial lift boat is being moved after resting partially exposed at the scene of the tragic accident in April.

The U.S. Coast Guard told WGNO that a barge is at the site in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Port Fourchon.

The barge will help remove the boat and take it to another location for the federal investigation by the NTSB.

A crew has already begun removing debris around the boat, which is the first step to pulling the vessel out of the water.