LAKE CHARLES, La (KLFY) — A third item found from Seacor Power in Cameron Parish was turned into the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, which will turn them over to the Coast Guard.

A rescue basket is the third item from the Seacor Power found in Cameron Parish. A family was riding along the beach east of Cameron Recreational Center when they spotted the basket, according to KPLC.