BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000.

Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln.

The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.

There are now three more top prizes available for anyone who chooses to play the All About The Bens scratch-off game.

Louisiana Lottery provided the latest breakdown of this game including what prizes you can win and your chances of taking home those prizes.

Image courtesy of louisianalottery.com

The All About The Bens scratch-off game has been available at many local retailers since September 19.