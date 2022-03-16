SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — A person of interest who was believed to be the last person in contact with a missing woman from Scott has been identified and police are asking for the public’s help locating him.

Brandon Francisco is believed to be the last person that Ella Goodie came in contact with before she went missing on March 9. He currently has an active warrant for failing to appear in court in Rapides Parish the date that Goodie was last seen.

Goodie is a contract driver who was last seen on I-10 heading toward Texas on March 9. Her family said she was taking a passenger to Houston. Scott Police said her car was seen on traffic cameras heading back into Louisiana about 12 hours after she was last seen. However, her vehicle was located back in Texas, North of Dallas.

Anyone with any information on Francisco is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at (337)233-3715 or their local law enforcement agency.