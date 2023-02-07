SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — If you’re planning on going to the Mardi Gras parade in Scott on Sunday, you may want to head for a slightly different spot to watch the festivities. According to the Scott Business Association, the parade route has been changed due to road construction.

The association posted on its Facebook page that the route will be basically reversed from its traditional one to avoid Apollo Road, which is currently under construction.

Here is the new parade route for the Scott Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday.

The parade will start at Delhomme Ave. at Machine Loop, travel east to St. Mary, turn north to Park West to S. Frontage Road and end at the roundabout.

Visitors are asked not to park or walk on Apollo Road. Roads on the route will close at noon on Sunday, and the parade will start at 1 p.m.