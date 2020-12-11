Schools in Lafayette Parish have highest number of COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, and staff

The number of COVID-19 cases in schools in Lafayette Parish is trending up. There are more cases of the virus among students, faculty, and staff than any other parish in Acadiana.

Each school system in Louisiana reports the number of coronavirus cases to the state Department of Health. For the week of November 30th to December 6th, Lafayette Parish had 97 students test positive. St. Martin Parish had 28 cases. Acadia Parish and Vermilion Parish both had 20 cases.

“It’s concerning, but it does mirror the rise that we’re having in our community,” said Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Association of Educators.

“I think they’re doing the best they can. They’ve closed down two high schools. They’ve moved middle and high schools back to hybrid. They’re very much enforcing PPE at school,” said Reed.

Lafayette Parish schools have also reported the most total cases, 402, this year. St. Landry Parish has 129 cases. Acadia Parish has 112 cases.

Reed says the high number of school leaders with the virus is another concern. In Lafayette Parish, there have been 187 COVID-19 cases among school faculty, staff, and volunteers. St. Landry Parish had 60 cases. Acadia Parish had 49 cases.

“It’s a large concern. Faculty and staff population of teachers is a little older, mainly because we have less and less people in the profession. It places them in high risk. So, it’s very concerning,” said Reed.