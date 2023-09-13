LAFAYETTE, La. (KLYF) — A controversial social media post by a school board candidate has Lafayette residents looking for answers.

In Lafayette, residents are hoping to receive answers from school board candidate Holly Sanders, as to reasoning behind controversial comments she made on social media.

Community activist Shauna Sias says she was sent messages by parents in Lafayette regarding the tweet. Sias says one post referenced Black History Month, saying it is nothing more than 28 days of screaming victim.

“It was past upsetting it was insulting. Holly made that post in February. I can understand if this was made back in the 60s or the 70s. Not that that would make it right, but I would understand,” said Sias. “Being that black people are in the predicament that they are right now, and your running for school board office? Absolutely not.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sias says after seeing the post and hearing the feelings of families that read it, she felt the need to speak out.

After reposting Sander’s statements on social media, Sias says she received comment from Sanders but found the responses weren’t enough.

“She let me know that black folks can and have made contributions to America, I’m aware of that. And it’s not that we’re crying victim. It’s the same thing that we teach children, it’s positive reinforcement. Letting us know that what we’ve done was important,” said Sias.

Sias says she is not looking for Sanders to back out of the election, she is simply looking for a response to Sanders’ comments before residents enter the polls.

“That lady has absolutely qualified to run. I would like Holly to actually sit down and tell me how she feels about Black History Month,” said Sias. “Do you still feel to this day that it is still 28 days of us whining and crying victim? And if you do feel that way, what exactly we’re we crying victim about?”

In a tweet, Sanders addressed the controversial tweet and explained what she intended it to mean.

“I am an advocate for equality, and the proof is found on my Social Media throughout the years.

My tweet was regarding a full month of every possible outlet pushing a narrative that is painful to watch. More focus should be placed on the positive accomplishments and achievements rather than pain of the past that must be forgiven and never repeated,” said Sanders.



