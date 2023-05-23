LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The dates and times for the NCAA Softball Seattle Super Regional featuring No. 7 national seed Washington (41-13) and the No. 22-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team (50-14) have been set.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Huskies are set to meet Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Washington, with all three games on the ESPN family of networks.

Game 1 on Friday will take place at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) televised on ESPN2. Game 2 follows Saturday at 6:00 p.m. (CDT) and the third game, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday at a time to be determined. The television designations for the final two games will be announced as the super regionals weekend progresses.

SEATTLE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 26

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Washington, 9:00 p.m. (CDT) // ESPN2

Saturday, May 27

Game 2: Washington vs. Louisiana, 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sunday, May 28

Game 3 (if necessary): Louisiana vs. Washington, TBD

Returning to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016, Louisiana is appearing in softball’s version of the Sweet 16 for the eighth (8th) time overall since the super regional format was introduced in 2005. Previous trips to the super regional round occurred in 2008, 2010 and 2012-16.

While in Seattle, the Ragin’ Cajuns seek the program’s seventh appearance in the NCAA Women’s College World Series and first trip since 2014. The winner of the NCAA Seattle Super Regional advances to the WCWS set for June 1-9 in Oklahoma City. Previous WCWS trips for Louisiana came in the 1993, 1995, 1996, 2003, 2008 and 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Louisiana locked in its trip to the Seattle Super Regional with a Championship Sunday sweep of LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional by the count of 7-4 and 9-8 led by the eight-RBI effort from Jourdyn Campbell and key relief performances from Sam Landry and Chloe Riassetto . Washington scored seven runs in the seventh inning of the winner-take-all game in the Seattle Regional vs. McNeese to overcome a 6-0 deficit and secure the host spot for the super regional round.

The only prior NCAA postseason meeting between Louisiana and Washington was the 1995 NCAA Regional held at Lamson Park in Lafayette, with the Ragin’ Cajuns capturing both matchups, 7-6 and 3-1, to advance to the WCWS. The two programs last met on the softball diamond in March 2010 at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.

TICKET INFO

Tickets to the NCAA Seattle Super Regional will go on sale to the general public starting on Tuesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CDT).

Purchases should be made through the University of Washington Ticket Office at gohuskies.evenue.net. Tickets are mobile-only. Information on mobile ticketing can be found HERE.

Husky Softball Stadium has a clear bag policy. Click HERE for approved items.