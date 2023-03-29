METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — After news broke earlier this week that several schools in Jefferson Parish could be consolidating into other schools, some students took to protesting the plan on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., yelling could be heard coming from students in the halls of Grace King High School. Moments later, about 25 students were seen walking out of the building carrying signs and shouting “Save GK.”

Grace King is just one of seven schools that could be absorbed by other campuses in the parish, as announced by JPPS. This all comes from a plan presented by a consultant to the school board at a special meeting Monday evening.

If approved, GKHS students would be split up between Bonnabel and Riverdale high schools.

Other recommendations include:

Gretna Middle School students will be absorbed into Marrero Middle School and Livaudais Middle School

G.T. Woods Elementary students will be absorbed into Bissonet Plaza Elementary School and Tom Benson School

Helen Cox High School students will be absorbed into John Ehret High School, LW Higgins High School, and West Jefferson High School

Joshua Butler Elementary students will be absorbed into Judge Lionel Collins Elementary, Isaac Joseph Elementary, and Truman School

Mildred Harris Elementary students will be absorbed into Cherbonnier Elementary and Emmett Gilbert Elementary

Washington Elementary students will be absorbed into Bunche Elementary

One parent tells WGNO the decisions by the school board are being made without their consent. In one week, school board members will hold a public meeting before coming to a final decision.

