SATURDAY UPDATE: 547k still powerless in Louisiana following Hurricane Delta

(KLFY) More than 500k homes and businesses are still without power in Louisiana as of 3 a.m. Saturday, according to poweroutage.us.

The biggest utility in Louisiana, Entergy, has the most outages with 279k homes and businesses without refrigeration, air-conditioning, and roads without traffic signals.

CLECO has more than 111k customers without power, with the greatest number of outages being reported in Iberia Parish.

SLEMCO has more than 50k customers without power, with the most outages being reported in Lafayette Parish.

As of 11 p.m. Friday, Lafayette Utilities System reported 50k customers without power due to high winds and extensive damage.

According to Alex Antonowitsch, LUS Public Information Specialist, crews begin restoration efforts when the wind speeds dropped below 39 miles per hour, making it safe for LUS and mutual aid crews to begin assessment and repair work.

To report an outage or down power line or power pole, please call LUS at (337) 291-5700 or your local 911.

Crews ask that you remember to not touch or drive over any fallen power lines.