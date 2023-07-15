PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — About 9:15 p.m. Friday, July 14, multiple explosions were reported at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine, followed by a fire in the facility with no outside damage yet reported. On Saturday, July 15, the company said the incident was in the Glycol 2 Unit.

According to a 10:54 a.m. Saturday update from Dow Louisiana Operations, the fire had been “substantially reduced,” and crews are working to get it fully put out.

As of 8:23 p.m. Saturday, Dow Louisiana Operations said the fire is small but work is ongoing to keep it contained.

“The site is continuing to assess the incident and will have more information about the products involved, the impact on operations, and next steps when it is available,” the update reads.

Dow said the company will keep monitoring air quality, as is the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and a third-party company, but no “community impact” has been detected.

“Dow is committed to high operational and safety practices that consistently meet or exceed regulations and applicable laws,” the update read. “Dow and local officials will conduct a full review to understand the cause of this incident.”

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said about 9:20 p.m. several explosions happened in the facility’s glycol (antifreeze) area, causing a fire. As of about 10:50 p.m. Friday, he said there were no injuries and all workers were accounted for. Stassi said the cause of the explosion is unknown, but something in the process went wrong.

Shelter-in-place order lasted until early Saturday morning

Iberville Parish Council Office of Emergency Preparedness has issued a half-mile shelter-in-place radius for residents near the plant. That order was lifted around 3:42 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

According to the Council’s Facebook page, Dow assured them it was safe to lift the shelter-in-place order.

Louisiana 1 in front of the facility was closed and was re-opened around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The following roads also were open, according to a Council update around 3:30 a.m. Saturday:

Highway 405(River Road)

Enterprise Road

Sid Richardson

Friday night safety precautions

According to a 9:48 p.m. Friday update on the Council’s Facebook page, all plant employees were reportedly accounted for, and the shelter-in-place was a precaution until all danger was cleared. The post said Dow was monitoring air quality and not showing any readings.

At 11 p.m., the Council updated that the shelter-in-place would remain in effect until Dow said the fire was out at the plant.

Stassi said Louisiana 1 North and South were shut down from Plaquemine to Addis due to proximity to the plant.

LSP was assisting with the closures at Sid Richardson and Bayou Jacob.

At 9:57 p.m., Dow Louisiana Operations posted to Facebook: “We currently have a fire at our Dow Plaquemine facility. The event is being managed by our Emergency Operations Center and we are in contact with officials. All people are accounted for. As we assess this event and know more we will post updates on this page.”

At 11:20 p.m., the page updated with this message: “Dow’s Emergency Operations Center is working closely with local and state agencies to respond to the incident on our Louisiana Operations site. All personnel are safe and accounted for. Air monitoring has not detected hazardous materials in the air. We will update this page when we have more information.”

According to the Brusly Police Department, multiple explosions happened inside the chemical plant. No physical damage outside the plant or injuries have been reported at this time, police say.

Dow manufactures petrochemicals at four sites in Louisiana: Plaquemine, Grand Bayou, Hahnville, and Greensburg. Louisiana Operations thanked local and state authorities for helping with this incident.

The following agencies assisted on site: Plaquemine Fire Department, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Addis Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.