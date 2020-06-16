Saharan Dust headed to the Gulf Coast

The dust will help keep the tropics quiet and create vivid sunrises and sunsets, but could cause respiratory issues...

Saharan Dust is moving into the eastern Atlantic.

Photo credit: CIRA/NOAA.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dust from the Sahara Desert will make its way across the Atlantic before arriving to the Gulf Coast next week.

The dust is composed of tiny sand and mineral particles.

The particles are transported aloft into a very dry and hot air mass, otherwise known as the Saharan Air Layer



Strong winds will blow the dust thousands of miles across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and eventually to the Gulf Coast.

This is especially common between the months of June and July.



The dust will likely arrive to the Gulf Coast early next week or even this weekend.



This will likely create hazy skies and vivid sunrises and sunsets next week!



Thankfully, the Saharan Dust will keep the tropics quiet for now.



The downside of the Saharan Dust?

If you have respiratory problems, such as allergies or asthma, you may experience some irritation to the dust.

The dust could result in a minor air quality drops. For more about potential health impacts, click here.