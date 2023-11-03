LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 02, 2023, shortly before 6:00 PM, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-20 east of LA 33. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Blanca Broadway of Ruston, La.

During the investigation, authorities learned that a 2017 Mazda 6, driven by Broadway, was traveling east on I-20. For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Broadway, who was properly restrained, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

