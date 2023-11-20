RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Interdenominational Alliance of Ministers’ Wives of North Louisiana hosted a Senior Citizen Luncheon in Ruston on Saturday, November 18 to provide resources to all citizens.

Virginia Miller is one of the attendees. She says she has a lot to be thankful for.

“So many, when they get to a certain age, sometimes it seems like you are forgotten, but it lets us know that you are not forgotten. There is always a part that we can play in and that we can learn.”

“It’s a joy unspeakable for us to be able to mingle still with the community,” another attendee, Valena Lane, said.

Shirley Lewis with Clifton E. Lewis Family Life Center has been hosting these events for 25 years. She says the goal is to focus on senior citizens and show them their appreciation.

“And we also owe so much to them because they are the ones who led the foundation for us, and we are still learning from them. You can’t take that away.”

Community leaders provided educational resources such as health and fall prevention.

“As we get older, our limbs, our muscle mass, everything starts depleting,” Lewis said. “So, we want to make sure that we can provide safety precautions.”

Grambling councilman Jerry Lewis was at the event. He provided seniors with safety tips about fall prevention. He says falls are some of the major causes of death in seniors.

“One of the biggest problems with falls is that we find them in the bathroom. No having handles, or bars, or like a grab bar so they can pull themselves up. That is one of the biggest areas we have. Once you get to a certain age, if you don’t have the strength to get yourself out of the bathtub, you should take showers. They can get in, but it’s hard to get out.”

Senior citizens also got to enjoy entertainment, prizes, and a delicious fish fry.

For 87-year-old Valena Lane, this luncheon, she says, means more than she can imagine.

“Being a senior is just beautiful. I love life, and I love being old.”