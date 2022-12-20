RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 19, 2022, around 10 PM, the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a house fire on the 300 block of Arizona Street in Ruston, La. According to deputies, they located a disabled male victim in his 40s.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies are investigating the fatal fire at this time.
