RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Over the weekend in Ruston, La. a shooting took place that left one man dead and another on life support. According to the Ruston Daily Leader, Robert Thompson, of Jonesboro, and Tracy Hampton, of Arcadia, were both shot in the head around midnight on Friday, December 29, 2023, at an apartment complex on West Alabama Avenue.

According to authorities, Thompson later died from his wounds. According to authorities, when they arrived on the scene, they found two men, one lying on the ground close to a vehicle, and another inside the vehicle.

According to reports, Thompson, who reportedly went by the nickname Contraband Rocc, was allegedly a person of interest in the October 7, 2023, murder of Devontre “Dee” Jackson that occurred in Jackson Parish.

According to authorities, they believed Thompson was connected to Devontre Jackson’s murder. Jackson was shot and killed on Highway 167 between North Hodge and Quitman. A female passenger was also shot and wounded.

According to Ruston Daily Leader, Jackson died at the scene and Kurae Cottonham, of Jonesboro, was later arrested on Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder charges from the shooting.

As for the West Alabama Avenue shooting, the investigation is ongoing and reports of a possible third victim could not be confirmed.