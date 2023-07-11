MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are still working at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning that closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20.

According to LADOTD and LSP Troop G a semi-trailer overturned in a three-vehicle crash near Exit 42 around 1:47 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is diverted at Exit 47 to LA Hwy 159. It remains closed as of 9 a.m. Police also diverted westbound traffic at Exit 52 in Dubberly to LA Hwy 532 for most of the morning. As of 9 a.m., authorities say crews have reopened the westbound lanes.

The LSP is asking drivers to take alternate routes and avoid the area. LADOTD shows traffic stopped from Los Primos Grill to Mile Creek. Congestion remains north of the intersection of I-20 and Hwy 371 until just south of Dixie Inn village.

Minden rollover crash on I-20 (Source: LADOTD map)

In an update around 8:14 a.m., the LSP said the semi began leaking a hazardous substance and Haz-Mat crews are working to clear the roadway. The teams reportedly secured the leak, and evacuations are not necessary at this time.

Authorities expect the closure to last for several hours. The LSP asks that witnesses of hazardous road conditions and/or reckless drivers call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the nearest Louisiana State Police troop headquarters.