US Coast Guard (Credit: US Department of Homeland Security)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An employee on an offshore rig had to be medevaced on Sunday, June 2 after experiencing an apparent medical emergency.

Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans say they responded to the call at 11:51 p.m.

A 47-year-old man was reported to be experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms while offshore.

The Coast Guard launched the Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.

The employee was taken to University Medical Center where he was listed to be in stable condition.

