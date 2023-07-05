NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An employee on an offshore rig had to be medevaced on Sunday, June 2 after experiencing an apparent medical emergency.
Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans say they responded to the call at 11:51 p.m.
A 47-year-old man was reported to be experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms while offshore.
The Coast Guard launched the Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist.
The employee was taken to University Medical Center where he was listed to be in stable condition.
Latest Stories
- Decapitated goats found behind Burger King in New York: ‘Ritualistic sacrifice’
- belVita breakfast sandwiches recalled after allergic reactions
- ‘Smallville’ actress sentenced in NXIVM sex cult case secures early release from prison
- Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
- Firework thrown from truck explodes near family, children on Florida home’s porch, video shows