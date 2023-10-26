BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System unanimously named Grambling State University President Rick Gallot on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Earlier in the day, current ULS President and CEO Jim Henderson was named the new president of Louisana Tech University by a unanimous vote.

Both men will start their new roles on Jan. 1.

I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, staff and Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System. The sense of Systemness created by Dr. Henderson is something I look forward to carrying on by leveraging the collective strength of 90,000 students as the driver of higher education in the state of Louisiana. Rick Gallot, incoming ULS president and current GSU president

What you need to know about Rick Gallot

Gallot has served at GSU since 2016. Before that, he served in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

According to a ULS news release, Gallot “led the institution through a period of historic growth, including setting new enrollment records and a 200 percent improvement in the institution’s fiscal health score.”

Gallot has a bachelor’s in history from GSU and a juris doctorate from Southern University. He’s a current student at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., working toward a doctorate in organizational leadership.

What you need to know about Jim Henderson

Louisiana Tech is an exceptional institution with global impact. My family’s relationship with Tech began more than 80 years ago, in 1941, when my Dad signed to play football for Joe Aillet and continues today as my youngest son just entered his sophomore year. It is an honor to succeed President Guice. I look forward to moving home to North Louisiana to work alongside the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community to lead Tech into its next era of excellence. Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the University of Lousiana System

Henderson has led ULS as president and CEO for about seven years, according to a ULS news release. In the past, he led Northwestern State University and Bossier Parish Community College as president.

He has a bachelor’s in journalism from Northwestern State University; a master’s in administration, human performance; and a doctor of management from the University of Maryland. He’s pursuing juris doctorate at Southern.

About the change

Current Lousiana Tech President Les Guice plans to retire at the end of the year.

The ULS system voted to suspend its board rule for presidential searches earlier this month to name Henderson the sole finalist.

It has been my honor to serve the Tech community for more than 45 years, 10 of those as president, and seven of those under the leadership of Dr. Henderson. I appreciate the Board’s thoughtfulness and am confident in Jim’s ability to lead this institution I hold so dear. I look forward to working with him throughout the transition and beyond. Lousiana Tech President Les Guice

Information on the GSU presidential search will be announced at a later date, according to a ULS news release.