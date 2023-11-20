BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s a gloomy day here at Regency Club Apartments. Residents are devastated to hear the news of a four-year-old girl dead, and a four-year-old boy in critical condition.

Deputies made it to the scene around 7 p.m., after the children were found by their parents in the pool.

I spoke with one resident who says he heard the children laughing and moments later, a father screaming.

“The father came up and he goes, did you hear any kids making noise, and I said yeah … he goes how long ago, and I say about 15 minutes. When he went through the gate he started screaming and jumped in the water and pulled two kids out of the water,” said Al Stephenson.

The children’s mother told deputies that the girl and boy left the apartment without her knowledge after she fell asleep.

“The mother came by and then they both started freaking out,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson says as the mother panicked another neighbor advised her to dial 9-1-1.

“And about 20 minutes later the ambulance showed up, two of them did and we noticed that the kids were not responsive,” said Stephenson.

The Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said CPR was performed on both children before being taken to the hospital.

“It could be nine o’clock for the resident or a lot of the time it’s midnight, we’ve had families out there at midnight splashing around and using the BBQ, just having fun,” said Stephenson.

I reached out to Regency Club Apartments to discuss safety guidelines and protocols, but haven’t gotten a response.

This is an ongoing investigation.