OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 11, 2023, around 1:45 AM, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 200 block of Tennessee Street in Monroe, La. Firefighters later located the body of a man in the living room area near the front door. While official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, at this time, the victim is believed to be the 63-year-old homeowner, according to authorities.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began in the room where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction associated with improper use of power strips as a potential contributing factor.