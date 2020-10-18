Request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Delta approved for five Louisiana parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The governor’s office has announced that President Donald Trump has approved Governor Edwards’ request for federal assistance related to Hurricane Delta.

Gov. Edwards submitted the pre-landfall emergency declaration to the President and the Feferal Emergency Management Agency.

” I want to thank the President for his quick action on my request for federal assistance releated to Hurricane Delta, which impacted the very same communities in Southwest Louisiana that were already reeling from Hurricane Laura,” Governor Edwards said.

“This federal assistance will go a long way in rebuilding our damaged parishes and helping get people recovered and back to their lives.”

FEMA is authorized to provide Public Assistance Category A (debris removal) and Category B (emergency protective measures); and Individual Assistance for Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion parishes, the Governor’s office announced.

Those affected by Hurricane Delta in these five parishes may begin registering for FEMA assistance today by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585(TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

Federal FEMA assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property loss and other programs to help people and businesses recover from Hurricane Delta.