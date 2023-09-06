MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 5:30 PM, the Republican Parish Executive Committee (RPEC) of Ouachita Parish hosted its “Stumping on the Bayou” event. The event showcased Republican candidates who have entered the upcoming election.
The event’s keynote speaker was Attorney General and Gubernatorial Candidate Jeff Landry and the event was held at Bayou Pointe on the University of Louisiana Monroe’s campus.
Latest News
- Firefighters making headway in Louisiana wildfires, Tiger Island now 65% contained
- Comer seeks unredacted emails between Hunter Biden associates and White House aides
- Attorney General Jeff Landry visits Crowville to hear concerns from local residents
- Republican candidates speak at Ouachita Parish RPEC’s “Stumping on the Bayou” event at ULM
- Why the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class is a game-changer in the automotive industry