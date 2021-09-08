Republic garbage hauler suffers 3rd degree burns after exposure to deadly chemical put in residential trash bin

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Republic Services curbside hauler in Lafayette suffered burns on his arm when a dangerous and deadly corrosive material leaked onto him from a trash bin that he had been exposed too.

It happened Tuesday, Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

He said firefighters were dispatched to a local refuse facility after the employee was reported to have obtained chemical burns from exposure to sulferic acid which had been improperly placed in a residential trash bin.

The employee was initially transported to a local hospital, Sonnier said.

He was then transferred to the burn center where his condition is listed as serious, but stable.

“Due to the negligence of someone improperly discarding this dangerous material, in the normal trash, an employee received chemicals burns and is being treated at a local hospital,” Sonnier said.

According to Sonnier, the Lafayette Haz-Mat Team, carefully sifted through the remainder of the trash bin, checking its contents, making sure there were no further containers, with hazardous materials present.

“There was non,” he said.









“Anyone needing to dispose of hazardous items, remember, Lafayette Parish holds a Hazardous Household waste collection day.”

The event is this Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.