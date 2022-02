BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD).

Police said there were three vehicles involved in this shooting.

Vehicle riddled with bullets at shooting scene near Mall of Louisiana.

Courtesy of Anum Siddiqui

The shooting took place before 2 p.m. at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue.

This is a developing story.